Search

ImmigrationWorld

Saudi Arabia unveils new national airline: Here's the details

Web Desk 12:08 AM | 13 Mar, 2023
Saudi Arabia unveils new national airline: Here's the details

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced launching a national flag carrier as Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman aims to expand the revenue stream of the kingdom.

Named 'Riyadh Air', the airline will be owned by the Public Investment Fund(PIF) and seeks to make Riyadh a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism besides portraying the kingdom in a favourable light in the aviation world.

As per official details shared on Sunday, the airline will be chaired by PIF Gov. Yasir Al-Rumayyan while its Chief Executive Officer is Tony Douglas; the flag carrier aims to fly off to 100 destinations by 2030.

The airline would operate from Riyadh and is expected to add $20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product growth besides creating job oppurtunities for over 200,000 people.

“The new national airline represents PIF’s latest investment in the sector, along with the recently announced King Salman International Airport masterplan,” a statement by sovereign wealth fund added.

Saudi Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser commented on the development that the new airline was the latest in a huge package of projects that will consolidate our 'country’s position as an international hub for aviation'.

The kingdom is making efforts to shift its focus away from oil and its sovereign fund has more than $600 billion in assets and is being utilized to diversify the income sources of Riyadh. The kingdom is focusing especially on the tourism sector to attract globetrotters from across the world as oil deposits are fast depleting.

The announcement of Riyadh Air comes months after officials announced plans for a new airport in the capital Riyadh which would span 57 sq. km and will accommodate 120 million travelers per year by 2030 and 185 million travelers by 2050.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

UAE's transit visa fee increased: Here's what you should know

11:33 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Karachi to Islamabad air travel for as low as Rs17,000: Here's how to avail the offer

10:07 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Now you can travel to 11 new destinations with PIA; Here are the details

09:16 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Govt announces Hajj policy 2023: Read details about application deadline, cost and procedure

12:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

UAE tourist visa: Here are new regulations for families to visit emirate

07:33 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

UK's new Electronic Travel Authorisation set to benefit GCC first; here's how it will affect UK travel

10:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Holi scene from Pakistani drama serial 'Samjhota' gets severe backlash

01:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th March 2023

09:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.23 23.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Karachi PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Islamabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Peshawar PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Quetta PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sialkot PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Attock PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujranwala PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Jehlum PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Multan PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Bahawalpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujrat PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nawabshah PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Chakwal PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Hyderabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nowshehra PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sargodha PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Faisalabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Mirpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: