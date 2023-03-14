Twitterati praises IHC for upholding death sentence in Noor Mukadam murder case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday upheld the death sentence earlier awarded to Zahir Jaffer, who murdered Noor Mukadam in 2021, by a trial court.

A two-member division bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan rejected Jaffer's appeal and turned his 25-year jail term into the second death sentence.

Twitterati voiced their opinion about delay in dispensation of justice to Mukadam, but there is a collective sense of relief that justice has finally been dispensed.

Justice delayed… but justice delivered. https://t.co/Dq9DGbwXtg — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) March 13, 2023

It’s such a win for women of Pakistan - all credit goes to Noor’s Father; for standing with his daughter in her death, in her honour, keeping her alive through his fight for justice. We owe you, sir. https://t.co/MrKvfQ8TsE — Amna Baig (@amnaappi) March 13, 2023

Zahid Jaffer sentenced to be hanged twice. Part of me is glad that Noor’s culprit will meet this fate but given the incidents we see/suffer I know this death penalty is no surety that there won’t be anymore sick ZJ for the women of this country. #rip #noormukadam — Ayesha Khalid (@AyeshDibs) March 13, 2023

I type this teary eyed. It took the justice system in this country approx. two years to sentence this vile murdered. LET THAT SINK IN But this is for the battle that Noor's family especially her father fought! ???????? https://t.co/mvYj5cZnpR — Mahrukh (@mahru_aana) March 13, 2023

If theres any criminal whos shaken my lack of belief in capital punishment its #NoorMukadam's murderer Zahir Jaffer. Worthy of no mercy, but wish he was sentenced to hard labour & spent his miserable life having to build shelters for women every single dayhttps://t.co/c5QyOWwKz1 — Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) March 13, 2023

On the other hand, some people are of the view that punishment for the offence is too lenient and fails to address the severity of the crime.

Happy to know that the trial court's verdict in the #noormukadam case has been upheld. Feel like the death penalty is a lenient punishment for how she was murdered. Though he'll die but what he did will live on forever. — Haris Ishtiaq (@harrisishtiaq) March 13, 2023

I type this teary eyed. It took the justice system in this country approx. two years to sentence this vile murdered. LET THAT SINK IN But this is for the battle that Noor's family especially her father fought! ???????? https://t.co/mvYj5cZnpR — Mahrukh (@mahru_aana) March 13, 2023