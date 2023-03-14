Twitterati praises IHC for upholding death sentence in Noor Mukadam murder case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday upheld the death sentence earlier awarded to Zahir Jaffer, who murdered Noor Mukadam in 2021, by a trial court.
A two-member division bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan rejected Jaffer's appeal and turned his 25-year jail term into the second death sentence.
Twitterati voiced their opinion about delay in dispensation of justice to Mukadam, but there is a collective sense of relief that justice has finally been dispensed.
Justice delayed… but justice delivered. https://t.co/Dq9DGbwXtg— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) March 13, 2023
It’s such a win for women of Pakistan - all credit goes to Noor’s Father; for standing with his daughter in her death, in her honour, keeping her alive through his fight for justice.
We owe you, sir. https://t.co/MrKvfQ8TsE— Amna Baig (@amnaappi) March 13, 2023
Zahid Jaffer sentenced to be hanged twice. Part of me is glad that Noor’s culprit will meet this fate but given the incidents we see/suffer I know this death penalty is no surety that there won’t be anymore sick ZJ for the women of this country. #rip #noormukadam— Ayesha Khalid (@AyeshDibs) March 13, 2023
I type this teary eyed. It took the justice system in this country approx. two years to sentence this vile murdered. LET THAT SINK IN
But this is for the battle that Noor's family especially her father fought! ???????? https://t.co/mvYj5cZnpR— Mahrukh (@mahru_aana) March 13, 2023
Delayed justice but justice at last.#JusticeforNoor pic.twitter.com/Auesn3fffV— Rabina khan (@Rabinakhan78) March 13, 2023
If theres any criminal whos shaken my lack of belief in capital punishment its #NoorMukadam's murderer Zahir Jaffer. Worthy of no mercy, but wish he was sentenced to hard labour & spent his miserable life having to build shelters for women every single dayhttps://t.co/c5QyOWwKz1— Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) March 13, 2023
On the other hand, some people are of the view that punishment for the offence is too lenient and fails to address the severity of the crime.
Happy to know that the trial court's verdict in the #noormukadam case has been upheld. Feel like the death penalty is a lenient punishment for how she was murdered. Though he'll die but what he did will live on forever.— Haris Ishtiaq (@harrisishtiaq) March 13, 2023
I type this teary eyed. It took the justice system in this country approx. two years to sentence this vile murdered. LET THAT SINK IN
But this is for the battle that Noor's family especially her father fought! ???????? https://t.co/mvYj5cZnpR— Mahrukh (@mahru_aana) March 13, 2023
People need to understand that it’s not the “end” and he still can appeal to the Supreme Court which he will to delay the process. But this is such a huge achievement in itself Alhumdulilah #justicefornoor #zahirjaffer pic.twitter.com/TOZumo4ODE— Izzat Haroon Riaz ???????? (@izzatriaz) March 13, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/kse-100-index-surges-by-452-points
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.