Twitterati praises IHC for upholding death sentence in Noor Mukadam murder case

Maheen Khawaja 08:47 AM | 14 Mar, 2023
Source: Instagram

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday upheld the death sentence earlier awarded to Zahir Jaffer, who murdered Noor Mukadam in 2021, by a trial court. 

A two-member division bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan rejected Jaffer's appeal and turned his 25-year jail term into the second death sentence.

Twitterati voiced their opinion about delay in dispensation of justice to Mukadam, but there is a collective sense of relief that justice has finally been dispensed.

On the other hand, some people are of the view that punishment for the offence is too lenient and fails to address the severity of the crime. 

Pakistani court upholds death sentence of Zahir Jaffer in Noor Muqaddam murder case

Maheen Khawaja
The writer is a staff member.

