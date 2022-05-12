At least one killed, several injured in Karachi blast

KARACHI – At least one person was killed and many others were wounded in a bomb explosion in Karachi's Saddar area on Thursday night.

According to the initial reports, several cars were also destroyed in the explosion, which apparently targeted a government vehicle.

However, security agencies have cordoned off the area and are investigating.

#BREAKING: Large blast in #Karachi's Saddar area near Lucky Star. One person has died, others injured. Several cars have been destroyed. My prayers & thoughts go out to everyone at #Saddar area! Security agencies are determining the source of explosion. #KarachiBlast https://t.co/zcGj6KNr0J — Saif Azad Siddiqui (@SaifAza69390381) May 12, 2022

A CCTV footage showed a powerful explosion on Dr Daud Pota Road near a bakery.

An explosive device had been planted on a motorcycle.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of one person and injuries to thirteen others in the Karachi blast.