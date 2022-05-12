At least one killed, several injured in Karachi blast
Share
KARACHI – At least one person was killed and many others were wounded in a bomb explosion in Karachi's Saddar area on Thursday night.
According to the initial reports, several cars were also destroyed in the explosion, which apparently targeted a government vehicle.
However, security agencies have cordoned off the area and are investigating.
#BREAKING: Large blast in #Karachi's Saddar area near Lucky Star. One person has died, others injured. Several cars have been destroyed. My prayers & thoughts go out to everyone at #Saddar area! Security agencies are determining the source of explosion. #KarachiBlast https://t.co/zcGj6KNr0J— Saif Azad Siddiqui (@SaifAza69390381) May 12, 2022
A CCTV footage showed a powerful explosion on Dr Daud Pota Road near a bakery.
An explosive device had been planted on a motorcycle.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of one person and injuries to thirteen others in the Karachi blast.
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- 'This is the time to fight for real independence,' Imran Khan tells ...11:25 PM | 12 May, 2022
- At least one killed, several injured in Karachi blast11:04 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar adds another feather to Punjab University's ...10:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Fatima Effendi shares dreamy pictures from Turkey vacation10:25 PM | 12 May, 2022
-
- 'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song07:34 PM | 12 May, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar finally discloses her wedding plans08:19 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022