At least one killed, several injured in Karachi blast
Web Desk
11:04 PM | 12 May, 2022
At least one killed, several injured in Karachi blast
Source: Radio Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

KARACHI – At least one person was killed and many others were wounded in a bomb explosion in Karachi's Saddar area on Thursday night. 

According to the initial reports, several cars were also destroyed in the explosion, which apparently targeted a government vehicle.

However, security agencies have cordoned off the area and are investigating. 

A CCTV footage showed a powerful explosion on Dr Daud Pota Road near a bakery.

An explosive device had been planted on a motorcycle.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of one person and injuries to thirteen others in the Karachi blast.

More From This Category
'This is the time to fight for real ...
11:25 PM | 12 May, 2022
Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar adds another feather to ...
10:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
Maryam Nawaz spells out 'criteria' for next army ...
06:32 PM | 12 May, 2022
ISPR condemns statements against Peshawar Corps ...
07:11 PM | 12 May, 2022
Shahbaz Gill's wife accused of slipping away in ...
07:58 PM | 12 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz appoints PML-Q’s Salik Hussain as ...
05:59 PM | 12 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dania Shah’s friend says she's 'ready to marry Aamir Liaquat in any case'
09:10 PM | 12 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr