LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Mardan

07:34 PM | 13 May, 2022
LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Mardan
PESHAWAR – Former prime minister Imran Khan is addressing a large public gathering in Mardan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as part of his anti-government rally ahead of next general elections.

Watch Khan's address:

This story will be updated accordingly

