LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Mardan
07:34 PM | 13 May, 2022
Share
PESHAWAR – Former prime minister Imran Khan is addressing a large public gathering in Mardan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as part of his anti-government rally ahead of next general elections.
Watch Khan's address:
This story will be updated accordingly
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
-
-
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Mardan07:34 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing07:00 PM | 13 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal Bhutto and COAS Bajwa grieved over demise of ...06:30 PM | 13 May, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan’s romantic video goes viral05:30 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Celebrities react to Dr Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah's fiasco06:02 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022