'This is the time to fight for real independence,' Imran Khan tells charged crowd in Attock

ATTOCK – Former prime minister Imran Khan has said this is the time to fight for "real independence".

Speaking to his supporters in Attock on Thursday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said he was not afraid of gong to jail or threats to his life and that he would not accept the US slavery.

Khan said the decisive moment has come and the country has to choose between real independence or the US slavery. He vowed that he would not accept the rule of thieves, dacoits and foreign slaves in any case.

The former prime minister reiterated that three stooges toppled the PTI government with the assistance of the US. He once again criticised the decision to surrender and participate in the US-led war on terror and said it was the biggest mistake in which thousands of Pakistanis lost their lives.

He said that former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had attempted to devise an independent foreign policy to benefit Pakistanis and refused to surrender to any power.

Khan said he called Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif stooges. He slammed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) top leaders and blamed them directly for becoming facilitators of the alleged US conspiracy to topple the PTI government.