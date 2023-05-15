Mehwish Hayat leaves fans smitten with latest Instagram post

Mehwish Hayat, the talented Pakistani diva, has consistently captivated her admirers by leaving no opportunity untouched to entertain them.

Whether through her impeccable acting or stunning modelling, this 35-year-old artist has never failed to make her fans swoon with every role she takes on. Known for her bold persona and glamorous looks, Mehwish Hayat has become a beloved figure among netizens, who have fallen head over heels for her enchanting charm.

Recently, Hayat delighted her followers by sharing a series of captivating photos on her Instagram. In these pictures, she showcased her impeccable sense of style by donning stunning traditional attire in a beautiful combination of nude and black. The Eastern outfit not only exuded elegance but also perfectly complemented her radiant complexion and graceful demeanour.

"The wind was a paid actor …????" captioned the Dillagi actress.

Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel. She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.