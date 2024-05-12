Search

Lifestyle

Atif Aslam's new song 'Tumhari Chup' featuring Humayun Saeed, Yumna Zaidi takes internet by storm

Web Desk
11:45 PM | 12 May, 2024
Tumhari Chup from Gentleman
Source: Social media

Atif Aslam's new song 'Tumhari Chup' for Green Entertainment's new drama serial 'Gentleman' took the internet by storm on Sunday, garnering nearly one million views on YouTube within a few hours of its release. 

Written by the legendary Khalil Ul Rehman Qamar, the song features Humayun Saeed and Yumna Zaidi in lead roles.

Yumna Zaidi, Humayun Saeed paired up for upcoming project 'Gentleman'

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

11:45 PM | 12 May, 2024

Atif Aslam's new song 'Tumhari Chup' featuring Humayun Saeed, Yumna ...

11:15 PM | 12 May, 2024

Karachi's 'cool' assistant commissioner Hazim Bangwar spotted at Hum ...

07:49 PM | 12 May, 2024

Pakistani celebrities celebrate Mother's Day with heartfelt tributes

04:58 PM | 12 May, 2024

Pakistani celebrities face backlash for fashion choices at Hum Style ...

01:29 PM | 12 May, 2024

Aima Baig gets trolled for new viral dance video

06:13 PM | 11 May, 2024

Mehwish Hayat flaunts vintage looks in latest Insta post

Lifestyle

05:14 PM | 10 May, 2024

Private photos, videos of another Indian actress leaked online

10:00 AM | 10 May, 2024

Amna Ilyas' new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire

12:16 PM | 11 May, 2024

Hania Aamir comes under fire for hugging Khushhal Khan at film ...

05:21 PM | 11 May, 2024

Noor ul Hassan joins the cast of 'Salahuddin Ayyubi' series

05:21 PM | 10 May, 2024

Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik set to marry Emirati love in July

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 12 May, 2024

Atif Aslam's new song 'Tumhari Chup' featuring Humayun Saeed, Yumna Zaidi takes internet by storm

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 12 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 279.7 
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: