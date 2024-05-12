Karachi board issues datesheet for Inter exams 2024

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has officially issued the datesheet for the forthcoming Intermediate Part-I and Part-II examinations in Karachi.
Scheduled to kick off on May 28 and concluding on June 26, the exams are expected to see the participation of approximately 290,000 students from Karachi.
In response to this announcement, the BIEK chairman has disclosed plans for a meeting with the Commissioner of Karachi tomorrow. The agenda encompasses crucial discussions on matters such as load shedding and the implementation of Section 144 during the examination period.
Furthermore, a formal letter will be dispatched to pertinent authorities regarding the Karachi Inter exams.
Meanwhile, ongoing matric exams in the city have been tarnished by instances of paper leaks. On the inaugural day of matric exams, the computer science paper was leaked prior to the stipulated exam time. Today, reports have emerged indicating a similar incident with the physics paper in Karachi.
Stay tuned for further updates and developments on Karachi’s Intermediate examinations.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
