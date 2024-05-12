Karachi's 'cool' assistant commissioner Hazim Bangwar spotted at Hum Style Awards

North Nazimabad Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar has been in the news due to his unique personality and style ever since he joined the government service a couple of years ago.
Bangwar, who was given the title of Karachi's 'cool' assistant commissioner by the media, was spotted at the most recent Hum Style Awards.
Taking to Instagram, Bangwar wrote, "Pakistan might not have Met Gala, but it has @humstyleawards and a lot of style and talent."
A singer-turned-public servant, Bangwar is celebrated for his impactful contribution to the community. He achieved another remarkable milestone in January this year. In a thrilling announcement shared on his social media accounts, Bangwar announced that Harvard University has accepted him in for a master's degree programme.
Bangwar, who was just six days old when his family moved to New York, passed the competitive exam and secured the position of assistant commissioner (revenue). He was then appointed AC of North Nazimabad. He clarified in a recent interview with Daily Pakistan that he was never deported from the United States or London; he returned to Pakistan at will to serve his country and its people.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
