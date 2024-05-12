Search

Karachi's 'cool' assistant commissioner Hazim Bangwar spotted at Hum Style Awards

Hazim Bangwar
North Nazimabad Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar has been in the news due to his unique personality and style ever since he joined the government service a couple of years ago.

Bangwar, who was given the title of Karachi's 'cool' assistant commissioner by the media, was spotted at the most recent Hum Style Awards. 

Taking to Instagram, Bangwar wrote, "Pakistan might not have Met Gala, but it has @humstyleawards and a lot of style and talent."

A singer-turned-public servant, Bangwar is celebrated for his impactful contribution to the community. He achieved another remarkable milestone in January this year. In a thrilling announcement shared on his social media accounts, Bangwar announced that Harvard University has accepted him in for a master's degree programme.

Bangwar, who was just six days old when his family moved to New York, passed the competitive exam and secured the position of assistant commissioner (revenue). He was then appointed AC of North Nazimabad. He clarified in a recent interview with Daily Pakistan that he was never deported from the United States or London; he returned to Pakistan at will to serve his country and its people.

