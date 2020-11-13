PM Imran to arrive Balochistan today to announce package, projects
10:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to arrive Balochistan today to announce package, projects
ISLAMABAD –Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Quetta today (Friday) for a day-long visit to Balochistan.

According to the details, during the visit, Khan will hold important meetings with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, governor, provincial cabinet and other officials.

The premier would also announce a special development package for people of Kech, Awaran, Washuk, Lasbela and Kharan districts and likely to inaugurate a highway under the CPEC project.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed and Information Minister Shibli Faraz will accompany the PM.

PM will also preside over a meeting in Turbat in which the Balochistan’s development would be reviewed and officials would brief him on different matters.

Khan will stay in the headquarters of Makran division, sources said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal tweets about the premier visit, he writes Government Balochistan, Pakistan Army and Federal Government initiated a long deliberation to make a comprehensive development package for Balochistan which inshallah shall be announced tomorrow in Turbat.

Jam Kamal called the visit historical.

