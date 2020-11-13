Top Pakistani leadership saddened over Justice Waqar Seth's death from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Pakistani premier, in a tweet posted on his social media account, said: "Saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth.""May his soul rest in peace - Ameen. My condolences & prayers go to his family, " he added.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth. May his soul rest in peace - Ameen. My condolences & prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 12, 2020

In his message of condolence, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his sorrow over Justice Seth's demise.

The COAS was quoted by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying, “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS expresses grief on passing away of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth . “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 12, 2020

President Arif Alvi, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, and other judges of the apex court expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise. They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

My Condolences on the sad demise of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

May his soul rest in peace and may Allah give strength to his family to bear this loss. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 12, 2020

They prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial cabinet expressed profound grief and sorrow of the judge's death.

In a condolence message, CM Khan expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty might rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) announced to observe one-day mourning today across the country-wide courts over the sad demise of Justice Seth.

Justice Seth, 59, had tested positive for the coronavirus on October 22 and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Peshawar, according to a court spokesman. He was later shifted to Kulsoom International Hospital in Islamabad where he succumbed to the deadly illness earlier in the day, the spokesperson added.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Friday in Peshawar at 2:30 pm.

He was born in Dera Ismail Khan on March 16, 1961 and took oath as chief justice on June 28, 2018.

He was most famous for being on the bench that handed the death penalty to former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case. The special court had sentenced Musharraf to death under Article 6 of the Constitution on December 17, 2019.