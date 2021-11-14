Juhi Chawla gives a precious gift to SRK's son Aryan on his birthday

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is undeniably one of the finest and most versatile actresses in India.

The 54-year-old who once made sure to turn heads with her on-screen energy and spectacular acting skills is now an environmental activist.

The Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor has set a new trend in Bollywood by pledging trees as a birthday present.

While wishing a very happy birthday to Shah Rukh Khan's son eldest son Aryan Khan, Chawla promised to plant 500 trees in his name.

Turning to Twitter, Juhi shared a throwback picture of the star kids with a sweet and heartfelt birthday message. “Happy Birthday, Aryan! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you, 500 trees pledged in your name."

in the aforementioned tweet, Aryan is seen posing alongside his sister Suhana Khan and Juhi's children Jhanvi Mehta and Arjun Mehta in the adorable throwback photo.

Earlier, she also showed up for Aryan Khan as she signed a bond worth INR 1 lac in Mumbai’s sessions court to ensure the bail after Khan was detained by the NCB over a drug case.

Furthermore, Juhi Chawla has urged her fans and followers to plant trees as a birthday gift to her.