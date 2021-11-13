Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kalimat Foundation join hands to provide literacy opportunities for vulnerable children

SHARJAH - The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), and Kalimat Foundation, a UAE-based global non-profit organisation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster cooperation, and facilitate the reach of books refugees and to the visually impaired children in the UAE and around the world, to ensure their fundamental right to have access to books.

The MoU was signed by the representatives of the two entities – HE Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs; and Amna Al Mazmi, Manager of Kalimat Foundation – on the sidelines of the ongoing 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), and ahead of the World Children’s Day, marked annually on November 20,

HE Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi said on the occasion: “This collaboration with Kalimat Foundation is the latest example of the ministry’s strategic efforts towards supporting and empowering communities, and at the same time, reflects on our eagerness to join forces with like-minded entities in the government and private sectors to reap the best possible results for UAE’s philanthropic endeavours, especially those that are aimed at ensuring the fulfilment of children’s rights.

“The signing of the MoU just ahead of the World Children’s Day Celebrations is symbolic of Sharjah’s continually growing local and global reputation as a child-friendly city. We are honoured to support Kalimat Foundation in their endeavour of bringing books and literacy to children in disadvantaged regions as well as the visually impaired by providing them with materials in accessible formats”, he added.

For her part, Amna Al Mazmi, Manager of Kalimat Foundation said: “At Kalimat Foundation, we believe that a goal as challenging as ensuring the reach of books with rich content to children and guaranteeing that the visually impaired are not left out of the process of literacy, require solid partnerships on local and international levels. We thank the ministry for extending its support to our noble goals. This demonstrates the great efforts of our government in helping and supporting disadvantaged communities.”

“Children’s right to read is as fundamental as the need for food, healthcare and education. We are committed to safeguarding this fundamental right and to helping communities raise a well-educated generation to advance their realities. Furthermore, we believe that the habit of reading helps refugee children to overcome challenges arising from the daily hardships they face.”, she added.