Woman police inspector gets forced retirement in Quetta

A woman police inspector in Quetta has been forced into retirement over misconduct.

According to Deputy Inspector General for Quetta Police Muhammad Azhar Ikram, Police Inspector Shabana Irshad abused her powers while investigating a murder case and forced the woman suspect into dancing naked. The DIG said that Shabana was given a fair opportunity to defend herself before she was forced to retire, but she failed. Her forced retirement has been notified.

Police officials said that investigation of that investigation into a murder case was handed over to Shabana because a woman suspect was involved in this case.