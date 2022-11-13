Multiple casualties in blast at Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue
Another 11 injured in the explosion that may be a suicide attack, reports Turkish media
ISTANBUL – Turkiye's popular Istiklal Avenue was rocked by a strong explosion leaving multiple people dead and many others injured, Istanbul’s governor confirmed on Sunday.
The city's governor Mr. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that police, health, fire and AFAD teams were sent to the scene.
Bugün saat 16.20 sıralarında Beyoğlu ilçemiz, Taksim İstiklal Caddesi’nde bir patlama meydana gelmiştir.— Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) November 13, 2022
Olay yerine emniyet, sağlık, itfaiye ve AFAD ekiplerimiz sevk edilmiştir.
Can kaybı ve yaralılarımız bulunmaktadır.
Gelişmeler kamuoyuyla paylaşılacaktır.
Turkish media reported that at least five people lost their lives and over a dozen other injured in the explosion. The cause of the blast was not clear.
Social media was quickly flooded with videos of the scenes when the blast ripped through the area full of pedestrians, mainly tourists.
Taksim’de meydana gelen patlamada hayatını kaybedenlere, Allah’tan rahmet, yaralılara acil şifalar diliyorum!— TRADERRiCHi (@richiminnoo) November 13, 2022
KİMSENİN YANINA KALMAZ❗️😡#İstanbul #Taksim
pic.twitter.com/fid4oY0Eep
Istiklal Avenue, historically known as the Grand Avenue of Pera, in the historic Beyoğlu district, is an elegant 1.4 kilometre pedestrian street and one of the most famous avenues in Turkey's Istanbul city.
This is a developing story.
