Israeli snipers target Palestinians sheltering inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Israeli snipers on Sunday night targeted the Palestinians who have taken shelter inside Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, says the Health Ministry of Gaza.

According to the health ministry, at least 600 patients are still in Al-Shifa Hospital.

Ministry of Health update about the dire situation at Al-Shifa Hospital - received on 12 Nov:

🔹600-650 inpatients, 200-500 health workers and approximately 1500 internally displaced people still inside the hospital.

🔹Lack of power, water and food, putting lives at immediate… pic.twitter.com/3MQfKdpqlY — WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (@WHOoPt) November 12, 2023

The WHO has shared an update from the Gaza Ministry of Health on the dire situation inside Al-Shifa Hospital. The update received on November 12 said there were still thousands of people inside the hospital including: 600 to 650 patients, 200 to 500 health workers and approximately 1,500 internally displaced people.

“There is no safe passage out of the hospital,” the message added.

Footage of the overnight strike that targeted the courtyard of #AlShifaHospital in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/r2ljyg2tLm — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 10, 2023

At least 13 killed in two Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, is reporting that at least 11 people were killed, including women and children, following an Israeli air attack that hit the residence of the Al-Raqab family in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis.

Wafa cited medical sources as saying that the bodies of those who were killed were taken to the Gaza European Hospital.

Two other people were also killed after Israeli forces bombarded a house belonging to the Al-Zoghbi family in the vicinity of the same hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.