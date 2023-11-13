Israeli snipers target Palestinians sheltering inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Israeli snipers on Sunday night targeted the Palestinians who have taken shelter inside Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, says the Health Ministry of Gaza.
According to the health ministry, at least 600 patients are still in Al-Shifa Hospital.
Ministry of Health update about the dire situation at Al-Shifa Hospital - received on 12 Nov:— WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (@WHOoPt) November 12, 2023
🔹600-650 inpatients, 200-500 health workers and approximately 1500 internally displaced people still inside the hospital.
🔹Lack of power, water and food, putting lives at immediate… pic.twitter.com/3MQfKdpqlY
The WHO has shared an update from the Gaza Ministry of Health on the dire situation inside Al-Shifa Hospital. The update received on November 12 said there were still thousands of people inside the hospital including: 600 to 650 patients, 200 to 500 health workers and approximately 1,500 internally displaced people.
“There is no safe passage out of the hospital,” the message added.
Footage of the overnight strike that targeted the courtyard of #AlShifaHospital in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/r2ljyg2tLm— Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 10, 2023
The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, is reporting that at least 11 people were killed, including women and children, following an Israeli air attack that hit the residence of the Al-Raqab family in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis.
Wafa cited medical sources as saying that the bodies of those who were killed were taken to the Gaza European Hospital.
Two other people were also killed after Israeli forces bombarded a house belonging to the Al-Zoghbi family in the vicinity of the same hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.
On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.
On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.
Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.
In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.
Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.