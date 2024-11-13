Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Petition filed in LHC to set minimum wage at $1,000 per month

Petition Filed In Lhc To Set Minimum Wage At 1000 Per Month

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), urging the government to establish a minimum monthly wage of $1,000 across Pakistan. The petition, submitted by a concerned citizen, names Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers as respondents, calling for significant adjustments to current wage standards to address economic hardship and boost consumer purchasing power.

The petitioner pointed out that the existing minimum wage of Rs37,000 per month falls significantly short of covering the rising cost of living for millions of Pakistanis. With approximately 3.2 million individuals employed in the public sector and around 80 million in the private sector, the petitioner emphasized that a higher minimum wage could improve quality of life and stimulate economic activity.

Additionally, the petition appeals for immediate changes to labor laws, arguing that an increase in minimum wage is essential to protect workers’ rights in the face of ongoing inflation. It also requests that the LHC cancel the current minimum wage notification of Rs37,000 and replace it with a mandate for a monthly minimum salary of $1,000.

This landmark petition brings attention to a pressing debate on wage standards in Pakistan, and its potential outcome could have wide-reaching effects on both the labor market and the national economy.

