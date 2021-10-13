Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lock horns for National T20 Cup trophy today

LAHORE – Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns in the final of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today at 7:30 pm.

Rizwan-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the top-scoring team in the league.

On Tuesday, KP beat Northern to book a place in the National T20 Cup final. A steady half-century from Sahibzada Farhan and a destructive 45 not out will see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defend their title in the final on Wednesday as they fashioned a five-wicket win over Northern in the first semi-final of the National T20 2021-22.

Defending 50 off the last five, Northern had an impressive start to the death phase of the run chase as Zaman Khan leaked mere four singles and dismissed Nabi Gul in the 16th over. The next over, delivered by experienced T20 bowler Sohail Tanvir, gave away only six runs.

In the second semi-final, Central Punjab beat Sindh in a one-sided fixture to make it to the finals. CP bowled first, keeping Sindh down to 141/8 from their 20 overs.

Ahmed Shehzad (49) and Kamran Akmal (51) remained the top scorers who guided Central Punjab to seal victory and quality for the final match.