National T20 Cup final, Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Watch Live
LAHORE – Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing each other in the final of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are chasing a total of 149 runs set by Central Punjab.
Watch live here:
On Tuesday, KP beat Northern to book a place in the National T20 Cup final. A steady half-century from Sahibzada Farhan and a destructive 45 not out will see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defend their title in the final on Wednesday as they fashioned a five-wicket win over Northern in the first semi-final of the National T20 2021-22.
