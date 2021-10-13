What is brewing up between Aamir Liaquat and Fawad Chaudhry?

As the PTI government tries to deal with the controversy surrounding the intelligence chief’s appointment, another issue within the party seems to be brewing up between two of its key leaders.

Aamir Liaquat Husain, a representative of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who resigned as member of the National Assembly on October 4, has warned Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry against interfering in his affairs.

Aamir took to Twitter to issue this warning to Fawad. He wrote, “Mr Fawad Chaudhry, stay away from my affairs otherwise your blow will not withstand my blow. It’s better you keep quiet.”

فواد چودھری صاحب میرے معاملات سے فاصلہ رکھیں مناسب رہے گا ورنہ میرا تھپڑ آپ کے تھپڑ کے آگے ٹِک نہیں سکے گا ، بہتر ہے خاموش رہیں@fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) October 11, 2021

In another tweet, Aamir cleared the air about his relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady Bushra Bibi.

میں منگل والے تالاب میں چھوڑی ہوئی پخ پخ کرنے والی بطخوں کومتنبہ کرنا چاہتا ہوں کہ وہ عمران خان اور خان اور بشری بھابھی جن کی میں اپنی ماں جیسی عزت کرتا ہوں اس تعلق پر حملہ آور نہ ہوں ہمارے درمیان احترام، رواداری اور اخلاق کا تعلق کوئی ختم نہیں کرسکتا، یہ عامر ہی کہہ سکتاتھا pic.twitter.com/cunl3VBfYS — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) October 12, 2021

However, there are other aspects as well where Aamir feels his party ignored him completely.

صرف اتنا ذلیل کرنا دیکھ لیجیے کہ جو شخص آٹھ کتابیں لکھ چکا ہو حب رسول صلی اللہ علیہ وآلہ وسلم کی وجہ سے 500 طاقت ور مسلمانوں کی فہرست میں تین بار مسلسل نام ہو،جو اپنے نبی صلی اللہ علیہ وآلہ وسلم کی حیات مقدسہ کے ایک ایک لمحے کا حافظ ہوُاس کو آقا کی کانفرنس میں بوچھا تک نہیں جاتا — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) October 12, 2021

The 49-year-old won the election on a PTI ticket from NA-245 Karachi in the 2018 General Election. He didn’t mention the reason for his resignation from the National Assembly in his latest tweet.

The TV host had resigned from the National Assembly last year as well, but Prime Minister Imran Khan had not accepted his resignation at that time.