Web Desk
12:58 AM | 13 Oct, 2021
What is brewing up between Aamir Liaquat and Fawad Chaudhry?
As the PTI government tries to deal with the controversy surrounding the intelligence chief’s appointment, another issue within the party seems to be brewing up between two of its key leaders.

Aamir Liaquat Husain, a representative of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who resigned as member of the National Assembly on October 4, has warned Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry against interfering in his affairs.

Aamir took to Twitter to issue this warning to Fawad. He wrote, “Mr Fawad Chaudhry, stay away from my affairs otherwise your blow will not withstand my blow. It’s better you keep quiet.”

In another tweet, Aamir cleared the air about his relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady Bushra Bibi.

However, there are other aspects as well where Aamir feels his party ignored him completely.

The 49-year-old won the election on a PTI ticket from NA-245 Karachi in the 2018 General Election. He didn’t mention the reason for his resignation from the National Assembly in his latest tweet.

The TV host had resigned from the National Assembly last year as well, but Prime Minister Imran Khan had not accepted his resignation at that time.

