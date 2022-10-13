FIA gets two-day remand of PTI senator Azam Swati in prohibited funding case
Web Desk
09:40 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
FIA gets two-day remand of PTI senator Azam Swati in prohibited funding case
Source: file photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in the country's federal capital remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati in two day physical custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the ‘foreign funding’ case.

Swati was arrested from his residence in the wee hours of Thursday. His arrest comes days after PTI's Saifullah Khan Nayazi and Hamid Zaman were detained. 

Federal Investigators lodged a case against him for inciting masses against the head of the national security institution.

Meanwhile, the senior civil judge of the session's court conducted a hearing today and FIA produced PTI leader before the court.

During the proceeding, the law enforcers requested a seven-day physical remand of Swati. Court later granted the two-day remand and ordered the federal agency ​​to produce him in the next hearing along with his medical report.

Earlier this week, FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle lodged a case against 11 people including ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case. PTI chief, however, moved the court for protective bail in the case.

Meanwhile, several PTI leaders including Asad Umar condemned the arrest and slammed Sharif led government.

More to follow...

More From This Category
PM Office leaks: Another audio of Shehbaz Sharif ...
08:46 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab tells 'truth' about leaked ...
09:25 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
AGP points out Rs25 billion 'irregularities' in ...
08:55 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
No housing scheme permitted to be erected along ...
07:56 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed Punjab's home ...
07:20 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Over Rs20 million stolen from police station in ...
07:02 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aashir Wajahat celebrates 20th birthday in style
11:45 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr