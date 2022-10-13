FIA gets two-day remand of PTI senator Azam Swati in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in the country's federal capital remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati in two day physical custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the ‘foreign funding’ case.

Swati was arrested from his residence in the wee hours of Thursday. His arrest comes days after PTI's Saifullah Khan Nayazi and Hamid Zaman were detained.

Federal Investigators lodged a case against him for inciting masses against the head of the national security institution.

Meanwhile, the senior civil judge of the session's court conducted a hearing today and FIA produced PTI leader before the court.

During the proceeding, the law enforcers requested a seven-day physical remand of Swati. Court later granted the two-day remand and ordered the federal agency ​​to produce him in the next hearing along with his medical report.

Earlier this week, FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle lodged a case against 11 people including ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case. PTI chief, however, moved the court for protective bail in the case.

Meanwhile, several PTI leaders including Asad Umar condemned the arrest and slammed Sharif led government.

More to follow...