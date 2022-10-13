PAKvBAN: Pakistan need 175 runs to beat Bangladesh in NZ tri-series match

10:05 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
Source: PCB Twitter
Bengal Tigers have set a challenging target of 174 runs for Pakistan to win the sixth match of the Twenty20 tri-series being played in Christchurch on Thursday.

Bangladesh earlier opted to bat first against Men in Green in the last group game of the ongoing tri-series.

Babar-led squad has won two out of three games previously in the tri-series while Bangladesh suffered defeat in all three fixtures.

For Team Green, Mohammad Hasnain has returned to the side in place of Shahnawaz Dahani.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin,Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

