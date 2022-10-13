PTI senator Azam Swati arrested over 'prohibited funding'
Web Desk
09:40 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
PTI senator Azam Swati arrested over 'prohibited funding'
Source: file photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati in the prohibited funding case.

Reports in local media said the former federal minister was taken into custody from his residence in the wee hours of Thursday.

Swati's arrest comes days after PTI's Saifullah Khan Nayazi and Hamid Zaman were detained. 

Several PTI leaders including Asad Umar condemned the arrest and demanded the immediate release of Swati.

More to follow...

More From This Category
PM Office leaks: Another audio of Shehbaz Sharif ...
08:46 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab tells 'truth' about leaked ...
09:25 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
AGP points out Rs25 billion 'irregularities' in ...
08:55 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
No housing scheme permitted to be erected along ...
07:56 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed Punjab's home ...
07:20 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Over Rs20 million stolen from police station in ...
07:02 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aashir Wajahat celebrates 20th birthday in style
11:45 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr