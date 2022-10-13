PTI senator Azam Swati arrested over 'prohibited funding'
09:40 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati in the prohibited funding case.
Reports in local media said the former federal minister was taken into custody from his residence in the wee hours of Thursday.
Swati's arrest comes days after PTI's Saifullah Khan Nayazi and Hamid Zaman were detained.
Several PTI leaders including Asad Umar condemned the arrest and demanded the immediate release of Swati.
More to follow...
