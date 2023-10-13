Search

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 13, 2023

01:15 AM | 13 Oct, 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 13, 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304

09:08 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Gold price sees a massive drop in Pakistan

08:22 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 12, 2023

08:27 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 11, 2023

08:36 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Gold price sees a massive drop in Pakistan, rates released after 28 ...

08:27 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 10, 2023

08:23 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 279.4
Euro EUR 290.1 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.6 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.2 753.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.56 38.96
Danish Krone DKK 39.9 40.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 290.1 293
Indian Rupee INR 35.83 36.18
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.53 915.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.29 171.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 727.78 735.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 201 203
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 309.97 312.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold price sees a massive drop in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease despite an increase in international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs7,800 to close at Rs197,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs6,684 to settle at Rs169,070, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $13 to settle at $1,885 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams.

