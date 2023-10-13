Islamabad weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in the federal capital, and other regions during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the dry weather, Met Office said partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal during evening/night.

For Islamabad, there is no rain prediction as of Friday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 29°C. Humidity was recorded at around over 51 percent in the city. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 109, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on 13 evening/night. Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

PMD said rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.