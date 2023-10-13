Zainab Abbas reveals why she left India amidst ICC World Cup 2023 hosting opportunity

Pakistani cricket commentator and presenter Zainab Abbas, who left India due to security measures during the ICC World Cup, finally broke her silence on the issue. A few days ago, an Indian lawyer, Vineet Jindal, alleged that Abbas previously shared hateful posts on social media against Hinduism and India.
Later, in a statement released by the ICC, it was stated that Abbas has left India for security reasons on the advice of broadcasters and her media manager. The Indian lawyer also called Abbas's departure from India a remarkable achievement.
In tandem, sources close to Abbas revealed that there had been a lot of pressure on the Pakistani presenter in India due to which she left the country, hosting the World Cup 2023, as a safety measure.
However, no official statement came from Abbas on this issue, until now. While issuing a statement on social media X, Abbas wrote a note in which she expressed gratitude for the significant opportunity and shared her experience.
Abbas also shared that she was neither deported from India nor asked to leave, adding that there were no threats in India but she wanted to give herself time while apologizing to the people who were hurt by her posts.
October 12, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|279.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.1
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.6
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.2
|753.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|38.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|290.1
|293
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|35.83
|36.18
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.53
|915.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.29
|171.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.97
|312.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease despite an increase in international market.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs7,800 to close at Rs197,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs6,684 to settle at Rs169,070, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $13 to settle at $1,885 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams.
