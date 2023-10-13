Zainab Abbas reveals why she left India amidst ICC World Cup 2023 hosting opportunity

Pakistani cricket commentator and presenter Zainab Abbas, who left India due to security measures during the ICC World Cup, finally broke her silence on the issue. A few days ago, an Indian lawyer, Vineet Jindal, alleged that Abbas previously shared hateful posts on social media against Hinduism and India.

Later, in a statement released by the ICC, it was stated that Abbas has left India for security reasons on the advice of broadcasters and her media manager. The Indian lawyer also called Abbas's departure from India a remarkable achievement.

In tandem, sources close to Abbas revealed that there had been a lot of pressure on the Pakistani presenter in India due to which she left the country, hosting the World Cup 2023, as a safety measure.

However, no official statement came from Abbas on this issue, until now. While issuing a statement on social media X, Abbas wrote a note in which she expressed gratitude for the significant opportunity and shared her experience.

Abbas also shared that she was neither deported from India nor asked to leave, adding that there were no threats in India but she wanted to give herself time while apologizing to the people who were hurt by her posts.