Ramiz Raja formally elected as new PCB chairman

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain and famed commentator Ramiz Raja has been elected unopposed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A special meeting of the Board of Governors elected the 36th Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), local media reported.

The session was presided by PCB Election Commissioner, Justice (r) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, while Mr Aasim Wajid Jawad, Ms Alia Zafar, Mr Asad Ali Khan, Mr Arif Saeed, Mr Javed Kurieshi, Mr Ramiz Raja, and Mr Wasim Khan also attended the session.

The former cricketer was nominated as one of the members of the board of governors by Prime Minister Imran Khan, other than Asad Ali.

Raja has also accepted the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman. “The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence,” he was quoted by a publication saying.

Earlier, the former PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani stepped down from his role after his three-year tenure ended.

Mani held two meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week while sources claimed that the premier had asked him to continue as PCB chief.

More to follow…