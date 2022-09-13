Casualties reported in fresh clashes between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh territory

Fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian border forces on Tuesday in disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan got full control over the territory after six-week long conflict in 2020 that ended after both sides agreed to a Russia-brokered truck

Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry, in a statement, confirmed causalities in its forces and damages to military infrastructure while Armenia reported no damages, but said troops clashes continued overnight.

“Several positions, shelters and reinforced points of the Azerbaijan armed forces ... came under intense shelling from weapons of various calibres, including mortars, by units of the Armenian army," reports quoted Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry as saying.

"As a result, there are losses in personnel and damage to military infrastructure," it added.

Armenia's Defence Ministry said: "Intensive shooting is continuing - started as a result of a large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side. Armenia's armed forces have launched a proportionate response."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had urged an immediate end to hostilities for which both side are holding responsible each other.