Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro — Know the features, prices and everything

In an effort to combat a decline in smartphone sales worldwide, Apple on Tuesday revealed the new iPhone 15 Pro with a titanium casing and a speedier CPU that enables better photography and mobile games.

Price of iPhone15 and iPhone 15 Plus

The new range offers the iPhone 15 for $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus for $899.

Despite a challenging time for smartphone sales globally, Apple decided not to increase pricing. costs for the Pro series, which go on sale starting September 22, start at $999 for the Pro series and $1,199 for the Pro Max. These are the same costs as last year for the same storage tiers.

iPhone 15 Pro Specifications

The 48-megapixel camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and other models will both be brighter, and their batteries will be made entirely of recycled cobalt.

Roadside help may now be requested via the satellite connectivity of the iPhone 15 according to Apple. In the US, it is launching the function in conjunction with the American Automobile Association (AAA).

In order to use the same charging connections previously used for iPads and Macs, Apple said that USB-C charging cords are coming to both its iPhone 15 and the charging case for its AirPods Pro devices.

The same A16 Bionic processor, which served as the brains of the iPhone 14 Pro, will be present within this device.

The event at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, takes place in the midst of lingering economic uncertainty, particularly in China, Apple's third-largest market, where it faces challenges from expanded restrictions on using its iPhones in government offices.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, the company's biggest smartphone, will sport a new camera lens with a greater optical zoom than earlier versions, according to Apple. To simulate the performance of a longer lens, the lenses employ a number of prisms.

Apple Series 9 Watch

Apple also unveiled a new Series 9 Watch with a function called "double tap" that enables users to conduct actions like answering a phone call by tapping their thumb and finger together twice without touching the watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers additional cycling and diving functions, as well as what Apple claims is the brightest screen ever. On September 22, the Series 9 watch will go on sale for $399, while the Ultra 2 watch will start at $799.