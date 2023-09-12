Search

Ayeza Khan turns heads with latest bridal photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja 11:43 PM | 12 Sep, 2023
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani actor and model Ayeza Khan has been making waves with her recent striking appearance, garnering attention and becoming the talk of the town.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she captivated everyone with her exquisite bridal gharara ensemble from MAYA Pret-a-Porter. Her presence exudes enchantment, making her the perfect muse for MAYA Pret-a-Porter's latest campaign.

Drenched in the timeless allure of crimson, the 'Afreen' ensemble pays homage to the regal opulence of bridal couture. With an unwavering commitment to precision, every facet of this creation encapsulates the artistry of age-old embellishments.

The Korean raw silk shirt stands as a living testament to the virtuosity of artisans, who painstakingly adorn it with intricate dabka, sheeshagari, and sitara work, each stitch embodying perfection. This meticulous craftsmanship carries through to the ensemble's gharara, which boasts an abundance of embellishments, featuring the delicate allure of dabka, sitari, and sheeshagari.

The pièce de résistance, an ethereal organza dupatta, graces this opulent attire. Its borders are adorned with exquisite embellishments, while handcrafted flower motifs dance delicately across its expanse, all bearing the unmistakable signature of the brand's tamba kiran touch. Together, these elements create a symphony of elegance fit for royalty.

The photoshoot garnered an outflow of heart and fire emojis from fans and admirers.

Ayeza first started to take modelling offers and eventually shifted to showbiz. She was lauded locally and internationally for her roles in several hit dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Meherposh, Pyarey Afzal, and Saari Bhool Hamari Thi.

First look of Ayeza Khan & Wahaj Ali’s upcoming drama is out

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

