Punjab interim CM Mohsin Naqvi 'stops' demolition of historic school in Murree's Jhika Gali

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly stopped the authorities from demolishing a 100 years old school in Jhika Gali, Murree, and building a judicial complex on the school land.

According to sources, Naqvi has assured the stakeholders that he would not let the authorities demolish the school building in any case and that he would contact the superior judiciary for resolution of this issue.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice had recently directed the Punjab authorities to hand over the school land to the judiciary within seven days.

Currently, 200 to 250 students are studying in the MC High School, Jhika Gali, Murree.