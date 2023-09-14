Women participating in Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 anger top cleric, caretaker setup

Following five Pakistani women's decision to partake in a beauty pageant contest, the caretaker government and a prominent cleric have spoken against the inclusion of Pakistani nationals and announced to distance themselves from any such activity.
On Wednesday, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi announced that the government did not nominate any individual to represent the country at a beauty contest of “Miss Universe.”
The statement came after the minister responded to a senior journalist’s question on the social media platform ‘X’, asking who in the government had given permission to the five contestants for participation.
“The Government and the State of Pakistan are represented by the state and government institutions,” Solangi noted.
“Our government has not nominated any non-state or non-governmental person or institution for any such activity, nor can any such person or institution represent the state or government,” he clarified.
حکومتِ اور ریاستِ پاکستان کی نمائندگی ریاست اور حکومت کے ادارے کرتے ہیں۔ ہماری حکومت نے کسی غیر ریاستی اور غیر حکومتی فرد یا ادارے کو ایسی کسی سرگرمی کیلیے نامزد کیا ہے اور نہ کوئی ایسا شخص/ادارہ ریاست/حکومت کی نمائندگی کر سکتا ہے۔— Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) September 13, 2023
ختم شد۔ https://t.co/rW5XGi2bV1
The criticism also came from a prominent Karachi-based religious cleric, Mufti Taqi Usmani, who wondered how “low” the nation will stoop?
Usmani took to platform X and stated, “There is news that five young ladies will represent Pakistan in the international beauty pageant. If this is true, how far will we go? Let this impression [of Pakistan] vanish.”
جنگ کی خبر ہے کہ پانچ دوشیزائیں عالمی مقابلہ حسن میں پاکستان کی”نمائندگی" كرينگی اگر یہ سچ ہے تو ہم کہاں تک نیچے کرینگے؟ حکومت اس خبر کا فوری نوٹس لیکر ذمہ داروں کے خلاف کارروائی کرے اور کم ازکم ملک کی “نمائندگی” کا تاثر زائل کرے— Muhammad Taqi Usmani (Official) (@muftitaqiusmani) September 13, 2023
This occasion marks the first time that Pakistan will be represented on an international level beauty contest, however, the criticism and shunning of a women empowering platform taints the country's reputation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.