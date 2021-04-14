PAKvSA – Pakistan take on South Africa in 3rd T20I today
Web Desk
08:00 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
PAKvSA – Pakistan take on South Africa in 3rd T20I today
JOHANNESBURG – The third international Twenty20 of four-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Centurion today.

In the second T20I on Monday, South Africa had defeated Pakistan by six wickets at Johannesburg to level the four-match series.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

PSL 6 to resume on June 1, announces PCB 06:11 PM | 11 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 will be held from June 1, said the ...

