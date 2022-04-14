Aamir Liaquat sparks outrage for sharing the ‘benefits’ of marrying young girls
06:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Source: Aamir Liaquat (Instagram)
Former PTI leader and MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain continues to make headlines, be it his peculiar actions, political affiliations or marriage-divorce fiascos.

This time around, the 49-year-old media personality has landed in hot waters yet again for his controversial remarks.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a lengthy note to put an end to constant trolling for marrying an 18-year-old Dania Shah. However, his message had been widely deemed 'problematic'.

He explained that he thinks it’s better to marry a young girl because it will help to save them from the "sins of youth, TikTok and social media”. He stated that it is his duty to marry young girls so that he can give them a husband and a father figure.

Further, he claimed that he still receives marriage proposals from young girls who graduated from respectable institutes like LUMS, Beaconhouse School and IBA.

Soon after his message stormed the internet, the netizens grilled Laiquat for his bizarre statement. Here are some of the comments.

Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him

