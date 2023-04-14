PAKvNZ: Trophy unveiled as Pakistan take on New Zealand in T20I series opener today 

LAHORE: The trophy for the upcoming five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand was unveiled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.
The two team captains, Babar Azam of Pakistan and Tom Latham of New Zealand, revealed the glittering trophy together and posed with it for photographs.
Both teams arrived at the stadium earlier for a three-hour-long final training session, which was held under tight security. During the session, players from both squads engaged in rigorous batting, fielding, and bowling drills to give the final touches to their preparations.
New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan comprises a five-match T20I and ODI series, which will be played across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The first three T20Is will be held in Lahore, the remaining two T20Is and as many ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi, and the last three ODIs will be hosted in Karachi.
Tour schedule:
14 April – 1st T20I, Lahore
15 April – 2nd T20I, Lahore
17 April – 3rd T20I, Lahore
20 April – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi
24 April – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi
27 April – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
29 April – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi
5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi
7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|215
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
