PAKvNZ: Trophy unveiled as Pakistan take on New Zealand in T20I series opener today 

LAHORE: The trophy for the upcoming five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand was unveiled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

The two team captains, Babar Azam of Pakistan and Tom Latham of New Zealand, revealed the glittering trophy together and posed with it for photographs.

Both teams arrived at the stadium earlier for a three-hour-long final training session, which was held under tight security. During the session, players from both squads engaged in rigorous batting, fielding, and bowling drills to give the final touches to their preparations.

Bank Alfalah Presents DafaNews Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2023 begins tomorrow #PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/hbrL7BxR9D — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 13, 2023

New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan comprises a five-match T20I and ODI series, which will be played across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The first three T20Is will be held in Lahore, the remaining two T20Is and as many ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi, and the last three ODIs will be hosted in Karachi.

Tour schedule:

14 April – 1st T20I, Lahore

15 April – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 April – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 April – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 April – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

27 April – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 April – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi