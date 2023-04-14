'Revisiting Memories': Sajal Aly shares throwback video of herself in Kashmir

One of the highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, Sajal Aly, is back in town to make headlines. The 29-year-old diva, whose illustrious career and impressive social media presence speak volumes of her grandeur and stardom, has a knack for sharing rare glimpses into her private and professional life on social media platforms with her millions of followers. Although the Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain star is quite private, she doesn't forget to treat her fans with scintillating pictures and snippets from her life.

Most recently, the Kahani Raima Aur Manahil Ki actress took to Instagram to share a breathtakingly beautiful video featuring the scenic beauty of Kashmir. Aly detailed that the video contains many snippets of herself posing in different brand outfits as she was out on a brand campaign. The video shows the Khuda Dekh Raha Hai twirling in different attires, posing with the local residents, and capturing Aly behind the scenes.

"Revisiting memories of our trip to beautiful kashmir for #sapphire

Thankyou for sharing these videos Maria!" captioned the Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah star.

On the acting front, Aly was recently seen in Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It?, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Kuch Ankahi.