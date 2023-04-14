South Punjab additional IG, DG Khan RPO lead operation against criminals in Katcha

RAJANPUR – South Punjab Additional IGP Maqsood-ul-Hasan and Dera Ghazi Khan RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj led an operation against the heavily-armed criminals hiding in the Katcha area.

The operation against criminals in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area continued for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. Police have killed and arrested many criminals after exchange of heavy gun fire between the two sides. Intelligence agencies are also taking part in the operation.

During the operation, police torched and demolished hideouts of criminals in the rugged terrain. Police check posts were also reinstated in the area. A large area of the Katcha was cleared after a search operation with the help of armored personnel carriers.

A grand operation was launched in the area, which falls on the border of Punjab and Sindh. The area has remained a safe haven for criminals for decades.