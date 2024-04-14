Iran launches drones, missiles at Israel in retaliatory attack

Iran has launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones and missiles, according to the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said it has released the drones and missiles under the operation “True Promise”, adding that the move is part of punishment for the “Israeli crimes”.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel,” US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a Saturday statement. “The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

Syrian military remains on high alert while Iraq, Jordan and Israel announced that they have closed their air space.

Earlier today, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship with links to Israel in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.

Strains between Iran and Israel have been heating up since the start of the war in Gaza in October, and especially over the past several weeks after Israel perpetrated an attack on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Iranian leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had previously pledged to retaliate against Israel for the Damascus strike and Israel, in turn, threatened a counterattack of its own. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the Damascus attack.



This is a developing story, more updates to come.