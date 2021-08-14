At least 9 killed in Karachi mini truck blast
10:45 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – At least nine people have died while more than 10 others sustained injuries in an explosion in the port city of Karachi on Saturday night.

The dead include women and children, the police and rescuers told the local media. 

DIG (South) Javed Akbar Riaz confirmed that there was an explosion in Karachi’s Mawach Goth area, but it was too early to say what caused the explosion.

A mini truck carrying nearly two dozen, who were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony, were hit in the explosion.

The injured are being moved to Civil Hospital while the blast site has been cordoned off by security forces.

Investigation is underway.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident, directing top police and civil administration officers to provide all out support to the victim families.

More to follow

