Pakistan relaxes visa policy for journalists stranded in Afghanistan
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said the government of Pakistan had decided to relax its visa policy for journalists and media workers stranded in Afghanistan keeping in view the changing situation there.
According to a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, all international journalists and media workers who want to exit Afghanistan through Pakistan have been asked to apply for Pakistani visa.
The minister said the government would issue visa to these international journalists and media workers on priority. He said the announcement regarding relaxation in visa policy was made by the government of Pakistan to ensure safety of journalists and media workers working in Afghanistan.
