Here's how Pakistani stars are celebrating Independence Day

Islamic Republic of Pakistan is celebrating Independence Day with patriotic zeal and zest. Celebrations kick started with firecrackers, balloons, national flags, and blasting iconic songs.

Despite the ongoing political and economic crisis, the Independence Day celebration has not dimmed as devoted enthusiasm continues.

Amid the festivities, showbiz stars shared their wishes to mark the occasion on their social media handles.

Superstars Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Maya Ali, Shaan Shahid, and many others marked the day with warm wishes and penned heartfelt notes.

Happy Independence Day .. to the nation ♥️???????????????????? .. may the ALMIGHTY bless our motherland with prosperity ..honoured to be a Pakistani ..aye watan jaisay bhi Hain tairay Hain ..♥️???????????? pic.twitter.com/P6yMzUdjJS — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) August 14, 2023

Every year, National Flag hoisting ceremonies are held in Islamabad. Pakistanis also offer special prayers in mosques for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.