Pakistan

Karachi weather today update

14 Aug, 2023
Karachi weather today update
KARACHI – In the month of August, Karachi typically experiences hot and humid weather, with higher humidity levels further add to the woes of the people of the port city.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted sultry weather in the provincial capital with dust-raising winds expected in most districts of the province.

Met Office said partly cloudy weather will prevail in the southeastern region with light rain, and drizzle expected in coastal areas of Sindh.

The minimum temperature has been 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 31 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 17 kilometers per hour.

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 127 on Monday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.

PMD also warned of heavy falls in local Nullahs streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 14th to 16th August.

The fresh advisory said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and surroundings on 14th & 15th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in the upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

