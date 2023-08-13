WATCH – Sana Fakhar greets "smashing morning" while working out

Lollywood actress Sana Fakhar — aka Sana Nawaz —has proven once again that she is the ultimate fitness fanatic. The 44-year-old actress, whose physique and fitness speak volumes of her commitment to staying healthy, often shares pictures while working out on social media platforms to inspire her fandom.

The Wrong No. 2 star recently took to Instagram to share yet another fitness-motivated reel to wish her fans and followers a good morning.

The Jab Tak Hain Hum actress effortlessly pulled a wall hand stand, surprising everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANA Nawaz (@sana_fakhar)

On the work front, Nawaz will next be seen in Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.