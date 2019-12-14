Man attempts to throw eggs at Sheikh Rasheed in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A man attempted on Friday to throw eggs at Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad at the city's railway station.

A video circulating on social media shows a man, who was apparently politically motivated, pelting eggs at the bogie of a train carrying the minister.

The protester chants "Sheikh Rashid Murdabad" and "Sheikh Rashid Haye Haye" before police officers overpowered him and took him away from the train.

The man is reportedly a worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as he can be heard shouting a "Jiye Bhutto" slogan.

Rashid visited the Sargodha Railway Station where he addressed Awami Muslim League (AML) supporters. The federal minister announced a Rs15 million grant for the renovation and construction of the railway station.