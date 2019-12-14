Man attempts to throw eggs at Sheikh Rasheed in Sargodha
Web Desk
01:27 AM | 14 Dec, 2019
Man attempts to throw eggs at Sheikh Rasheed in Sargodha
Share

SARGODHA - A man attempted on Friday to throw eggs at Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad at the city's railway station.

A video circulating on social media shows a man, who was apparently politically motivated, pelting eggs at the bogie of a train carrying the minister.

The protester chants "Sheikh Rashid Murdabad" and "Sheikh Rashid Haye Haye" before police officers overpowered him and took him away from the train. 

The man is reportedly a worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as he can be heard shouting a "Jiye Bhutto" slogan. 

Rashid visited the Sargodha Railway Station where he addressed Awami Muslim League (AML) supporters. The federal minister announced a Rs15 million grant for the renovation and construction of the railway station. 

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr