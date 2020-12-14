'Ready hou’ — Hareem Shah tweets ‘photos of Sheikh Rasheed’ with a woman, threatens to share more
LAHORE – Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the newly appointed interior minister of Pakistan, came under spotlight yet for another reason on Monday.
TikTok star Hareem Shah took the internet by storm by sharing alleged compromising photos of the senior politician.
Her caption (in Urdu) shows she aims at “exposing” the head of Awami Muslim League (AML).
Using abusive language against the minister, she wrote: “Sheikhu tmhein to ma wo zaleel karo gi k tumhari anay wali naslain yad rakhain gi…….. kitno ki zindagi tabah karo get um”. [I will humiliate you to extent that you successors will not forget it…..How many lives you will ruin].
She also claimed to have a video of the former railways minister, adding that she will soon release it.
In the photos, the man can be seen lying on the bed while a woman seated in a chair next to him. The woman in the pictures, who is clearly not Hareem Shah, remains unidentified.
Last year in the same month, the TikTok star had stirred a debate claiming that Sheikh Rasheed had contracted temporary marriage with her friend. She had not disclosed the name of the alleged wife.
However, the member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet denies all allegations.
Hareem Shah has been in the headlines due to being at the heart of controversies with popular figures.
Previously, her video of dancing with a PML-N leader went viral on social media.
Then, her TikTok videos in Pakistan’s Foreign office had caused a frenzy on Twitter.
