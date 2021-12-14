PAKvWI: Pakistan elect to bat first in second T20I against Windies
12:52 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
PAKvWI: Pakistan elect to bat first in second T20I against Windies
KARACHI –Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first in the second T20 International in Karachi, eying to seal the series.

The second match of the T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies is scheduled to start at 6pm at the National Stadium in the country’s largest metropolis.

Babar-led squad took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with a sensational performance in the first T20I on Monday.

The hosts registered a 63-run victory over the visiting team in the opening game of the 3-match series while the visitors need to perform best in order to keep the series alive.

Today’s game is said to be crucial for the Caribbean side and they will need to play out of their skin to level the series 1-1 however, many top players of visiting side are missing this series including skipper Kieron Pollard. On expected lines, the second-stringed squad couldn’t trouble team Pakistan much.

Pakistan becomes first team to win 18 T20Is in a calendar year

In another achievement for Green Shirts, team Pakistan has become the first men's team to win 18 T20Is in a calendar year after the win of the opening match of the series. With this the latest feat, Pakistan's improved its own record of 17 victories back in 2018.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Ifthikar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr/Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Predicted XI: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes/Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

PAKvWI: Rizwan, Wasim shine as Pakistan thrash ... 10:01 PM | 13 Dec, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan on Monday thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in the first of the three-match T20I series at the ...

