Morocco clash with France in FIFA World Cup semi-final tonight

08:44 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Source: social media
DOHA – France is all set to meet Morocco in the second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tonight.

The match will played at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 10:00pm local time in Qatar and 12:00am Pakistani time.

France is favourite team in today’s clash but Morocco has reached the place knocking out heavyweight Portugal and other European opponents including Belgium and Spain.

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1603049677892603904            

The winners will face Argentina in the final round.  

