Suicide bomber hits Pakistan security convoy, kills 3, wounds 14 in Waziristan
09:16 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Suicide bomber hits Pakistan security convoy, kills 3, wounds 14 in Waziristan
PESHAWAR – At least three people were killed and over a dozen including security forces personnel were injured as a suicide bomber struck a paramilitary convoy in southwestern Pakistan.

District police officer Farhan Khan told media that the suicide bomber targeted forces on Datta Khel road in the North Miranshah area of Waziristan, a tribal district that shares a border with Afghanistan.

Police cordoned off the area following the bombing, and the injured and the dead were shifted to DHQ Miranshah Hospital. Four people were under treatment at the Miranshah District Health Quarter Hospital, whil other were shifted to CMH Bannu, FTC Miranshah.

A search operation was launched in the area after the attack.

It was reported that lcoal authorities including the deputy commissioner, DPO, and provincial minister visited the injured persons at the hospital.

The latest terror incident comes after Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan called off a ceasefire agreement with the federal government and announced terror attacks across the country.

