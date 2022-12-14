Suspected suicide bombing kills three, wounds 9 in Waziristan’s Miranshah
PESHAWAR – At least three people were killed and five others were injured in a blast on Datta Khel road in North Waziristan’s Miranshah on Wednesday.
Reports in local media suggest that a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up killing pedestrians in Waziristan, a tribal district that shares a border with Afghanistan,
Police cordoned off the area following the bombing, and the injured and the dead were shifted to DHQ Miranshah Hospital. Injured were being provided with medical aid, per reports.
A search operation was launched in the area after the attack.
Officials are yet to share further details about the latest terror incident that comes after Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan called off a ceasefire agreement with the federal government and announced terror attacks across the country.
More to follow…
