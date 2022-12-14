Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon due in Pakistan today
Web Desk
11:32 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon due in Pakistan today
Source: emomali.rahmon/Instagram
Share

ISLAMABAD – Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon is arriving on a two-day official visit to Pakistan today on Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Foreign Office spokesperson said the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas. Islamabad and Dushanbe are set to ink a number of bilateral agreements and memorandum of agreements to boost ties.

During his visit, Rahmon will exchange views on further firming cooperation in a wide range of areas

The MoFA spokesperson said Rahmon's visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two sides and to strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership.

Tajik premier will be meeting PM Shehbaz for the second time as the two leaders last interacted during Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The Central Asian country is Islamabad’s closest neighbour in the region separated only by the narrow Wakhan Corridor and holds a place as a key partner.

Tajikistan lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan ... 11:30 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sheralli Mirzo appreciated Pakistan's positive role ...

Two nations are linked through longstanding historical, cultural, and religious bonds and the ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality.

More From This Category
Pakistan’s ex-army chief Gen (r) Bajwa meets ...
11:10 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
IMF looking forward to continue dialogue on ninth ...
10:44 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
Polling for second phase of local government ...
10:14 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
Nawaz Sharif awaits final nod from PM Shehbaz, ...
09:47 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina stun Croatia to ...
09:14 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
Bilawal arrives in US for bilateral, multilateral ...
12:31 AM | 14 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahroz Sabzwari talks about gifts he gave to Sadaf Kanwal
10:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr